Sabre 58 Hull #3 Sea Trials

The Sabre Engineering team conducted sea trials on the third Sabre 58 Salon Express earlier this month.
The performance of the Sabre 58 has exceeded all expectations, and this third hull is no different. You can find all the performance details below, but her whisper-quiet sound levels, rock-steady ride, and efficient fuel consumption set the Sabre 58 apart from other boats of her size.
Sabre’s expert crafts-people have gone above and beyond to ensure the Sabre 58 production line is efficient and successful. We cannot thank them enough for their dedication during the recent challenges.
Sabre 58 Performance Data
Sea Trial Photos