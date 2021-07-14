New Sabre 43 Salon Express

Sabre Yachts has a long history of success with models between 40 and 45 feet, beginning in 1987 with the Sabre 42 sailboat. Since that date, Sabre has built more than 660 boats in this size range across fifteen different models. Today, they add another:

Family Tradition

With this announcement, Sabre Yachts reaffirms its commitment to evolving with the changing needs of boaters in this size range. Designed as a direct replacement for the recently-retired Sabre 42 Salon Express, the new Sabre 43 draws appreciably from the best points of her older sister while incorporating significant technological innovations and answering some of the frequently noted needs of boats of this size. This blank-slate design preserves the spirit of her predecessors while representing an entirely new generation of Sabre yacht.

“Having an opportunity to explore a design which lands in Sabre’s ‘Goldilocks Zone’ is always exciting for the team here in Maine. Boats at this scale are at the confluence of where our lovely lines and proportions really get in step with the human scale and the ergonomic balance between ease of operation and comfort. The Sabre 43 enjoys a just-right blend of displacement, driveline options, and arrangement of spaces. We expect this model will resonate with our owners in the same way that our previous heritage models in this size have done, but with a contemporary Sabre silhouette and the added Owner’s authority afforded by our networked command and control system.” – Kevin Burns, VP of Product Development & Design

The Sabre 43 Salon Express boasts expansive fixed-glazed windows, sloping deck rails, and a sleek new mast design, all of which contribute to her striking nouveau-vintage silhouette. Described as “the most social Sabre to date,” the arrangement of the Sabre 43 encourages connection through circular seating configurations in the cockpit, salon, and hybrid lounge. While she remains true to the much-loved fundamentals of the Sabre 42, this new model leans into Sabre’s drive toward modernization and innovation, with oft-requested solutions like added storage and versatile guest accommodations baked-in from the start. Owners will appreciate her contemporary approach to Downeast proportions, with sweeping lines and fresh angles contained in a boat that, nevertheless, remains recognizably a Sabre.

Beneath her classic appearance, owners will discover the technology and features of a much larger yacht. The new 43 Salon Express will be the first full-network Sabre below 58-feet. As a result, owners can not only check critical functions and control any circuit on the boat from either the helm MFDs or iPad mini but also control the “mode of operation” or “scene” – setting the lighting and circuit configuration of the boat with the simple touch of a button. Remote access to these components, as well as GPS monitoring, geofencing, trip logging, and NMEA 2000-based alarms, are available via cell phone through the included Sentinel Telematics feature.

The gem of her onboard living spaces is the versatile Hybrid Lounge, which accommodates a wide variety of needs from home office to guest accommodations. In the “berth” configuration, guests enjoy a spacious and comfortable overnight oasis. Meanwhile, in the “lounge” configuration (pictured above), a high-gloss table provides space for laptops or refreshments while the lower-third of the berth converts into a convenient storage compartment hidden behind the aft-most backrest.

Finally, the Sabre 43 Salon Express truly delivers when it comes to storage – an oft-noted need in vessels of this size. Key among the many cleverly designed storage solutions are hatches under the side-deck steps that provide easy storage for fenders and lines, a galley outfitted with ample under-counter and counter-level compartments, and a multipurpose Utility Space under the salon sole which offers various storage and appliance options, including storage lockers, wine cooler, or even separate side-by-side washer and dryer units.

Production on the Sabre 43 Salon Express is expected to begin in the coming months at the company’s headquarters in Raymond, Maine, and the prototype hull will be completed late in the spring of 2022. The Sabre 43 Salon Express will debut to the public at the 2022 Newport International Boat Show and feature in subsequent shows throughout her inaugural boat show season.

