The Hands That Built a Legacy: Sabre’s 200th 48

From the lamination department in Rockland that lays the foundation of every hull, to the woodshop whose joinery brings warmth and character to each interior, to Raymond’s – mechanics, finish workers, and electricians whose expertise brings every system and surface to life – each department’s skill is vital to every yacht we launch.

Even as they carefully designed and built the first Sabre 51, this team was already thinking ahead, refining processes, improving production, and imagining the yachts of the future. Every hull carries their experience, creativity, and pride. Every Sabre is a testament to Maine craftsmanship and to the extraordinary people who make it possible.