The Hands That Built a Legacy: Sabre’s 200th 48
This year, Sabre Yachts marked two incredible milestones: 55 years of building Maine-crafted yachts and the completion of the 200th hull of our iconic Sabre 48. But for us, these numbers only tell part of the story. The real story is in the hands that built them.
The crew behind the 200th Sabre 48 is remarkable, with an average tenure of 12 years. Over half of the team who worked on hull #200 also worked on hull #001. Watching them work is like watching a well-rehearsed symphony, each movement precise, each detail deliberate, each person quietly perfecting their part. Their dedication isn’t just to a job; it’s to a craft, a legacy, and to every owner who trusts a Sabre yacht to carry them safely across the water.
From the lamination department in Rockland that lays the foundation of every hull, to the woodshop whose joinery brings warmth and character to each interior, to Raymond’s – mechanics, finish workers, and electricians whose expertise brings every system and surface to life – each department’s skill is vital to every yacht we launch.
Even as they carefully designed and built the first Sabre 51, this team was already thinking ahead, refining processes, improving production, and imagining the yachts of the future. Every hull carries their experience, creativity, and pride. Every Sabre is a testament to Maine craftsmanship and to the extraordinary people who make it possible.