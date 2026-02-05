Reintroducing the Sabre 38 Salon Express with Volvo Penta DPI Driveline
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2/5/2026
Raymond, ME: Sabre Yachts, in collaboration with Volvo Penta, is excited to announce the reintroduction of the iconic Sabre 38 Salon Express, now featuring the Volvo Penta Aquamatic DPI propulsion package. This update is a result of listening to how Sabre owners use their boats, pairing the 38’s proven design with Volvo Penta’s advanced driveline to enhance the vessel’s cruising capabilities while maintaining a compact and durable performance package.
Volvo Penta’s DPI propulsion package combines joystick control, twin counter-rotating DuoProp propellers, and trimmable thrust angle, all in a compact package. Designed to deliver smooth handling and confident control, DPI enhances drivability while reducing complexity at the helm.
“The reintroduction of the Sabre 38 Salon Express with Volvo Penta DPI reflects our commitment to precision craftsmanship and thoughtful design,” says Aaron Crawford, CEO and President of Sabre Yachts. “We aim to deliver exceptional performance and improved cruising capability while representing a long-term investment in quality and reliability, and we’re supported by more than 20 years of trusted partnership with Volvo Penta.”
One of the most notable advantages of the DPI system is its shallow-water capability, allowing owners to explore coastal cruising grounds, beaches, and “skinny water” with greater confidence. The system’s reduced draft and trimmable drives make it particularly well-suited for exploring regions like the Bahamas, the ICW, and the shallow coves of the Great Lakes. Additional benefits include improved low-speed maneuverability, responsive handling, optimized fuel efficiency, and lower cost-of-maintenance.
“We want customers to feel confident from the moment they leave the dock and to carry that peace of mind wherever their journey takes them,” said Brock Gavin, Vice President of Marine at Volvo Penta. “Delivering that level of performance requires precision and reliability at every level, from how the driveline performs on the water to the systems and support that protect it over time. That’s why Volvo Penta’s DPI drive and integrated technology are engineered to lower total cost of ownership while enhancing durability and long-term performance for boaters.”
The reintroduced Sabre 38 Salon Express with Volvo Penta Aquamatic DPI underscores Sabre’s dedication to building yachts that grow with their owners’ cruising ambitions. The rearranged engine room allows for a dedicated Seakeeper location, a utility space with access from the main salon, and a sliding salon door – enhancements that reflect Sabre’s continued focus on comfort, functionality, and flexibility – backed by Volvo Penta propulsion that delivers the confidence, quality, control, and reliability needed to enjoy every mile underway.
Delivering March 2026. For more information, visit sabreyachts.com or volvopenta.com.