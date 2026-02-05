Reintroducing the Sabre 38 Salon Express with Volvo Penta DPI Driveline

Raymond, ME: Sabre Yachts, in collaboration with Volvo Penta, is excited to announce the reintroduction of the iconic Sabre 38 Salon Express, now featuring the Volvo Penta Aquamatic DPI propulsion package. This update is a result of listening to how Sabre owners use their boats, pairing the 38’s proven design with Volvo Penta’s advanced driveline to enhance the vessel’s cruising capabilities while maintaining a compact and durable performance package.

Volvo Penta’s DPI propulsion package combines joystick control, twin counter-rotating DuoProp propellers, and trimmable thrust angle, all in a compact package. Designed to deliver smooth handling and confident control, DPI enhances drivability while reducing complexity at the helm.